The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 206.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TTC opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

