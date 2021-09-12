Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

