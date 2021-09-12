Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,190 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 119,078 shares of company stock worth $3,525,821 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

