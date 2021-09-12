Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 468.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

TEX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

