Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.38. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.