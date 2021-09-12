Claudia Ibarra Sells 3,020 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

