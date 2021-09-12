Insider Buying: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.57 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

