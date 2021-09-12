MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Acquires $124,932.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,684.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.

NYSE:MXL opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

