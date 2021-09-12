MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Acquires $124,932.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,684.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.
NYSE:MXL opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
