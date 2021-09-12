Parallel Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4,745.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

