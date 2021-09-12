Parallel Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.09 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

