Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $390,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

