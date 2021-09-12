Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

