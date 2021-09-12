Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of OMI opened at $35.48 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

