Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TTEC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TTEC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

