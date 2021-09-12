Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

