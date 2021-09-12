Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 922.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 69.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

SPR stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

