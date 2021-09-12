Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rambus were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

