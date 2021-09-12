Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $457,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 32,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

