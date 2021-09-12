Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Intersect ENT worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

