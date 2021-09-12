Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.