Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

