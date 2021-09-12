Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
CTSH stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
