$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Cerner reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.