Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,835 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 25.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

MRAM opened at $6.67 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.