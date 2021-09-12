Sei Investments Co. Purchases 902 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.42 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.