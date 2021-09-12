Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

