Sei Investments Co. Buys 347 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.71% of Unitil worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Unitil by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE UTL opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $726.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

