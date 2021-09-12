Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

