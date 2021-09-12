HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 157,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

