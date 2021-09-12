Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells $1,588,448.61 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day moving average of $291.88. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

