Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.53. 44,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 214,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

