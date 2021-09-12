ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Trading Down 1.2%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.20 and last traded at $83.25. 196,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 870,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period.

