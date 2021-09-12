Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 0.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 10,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 21,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

