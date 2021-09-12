FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Shares Down 0.4%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTPA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.