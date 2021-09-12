HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $28.83.

