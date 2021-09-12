Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 189.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

