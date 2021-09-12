Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in The Mosaic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.