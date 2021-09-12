Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Selective Insurance Group worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.35 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

