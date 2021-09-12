Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 9,690 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Joseph O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95.

VZIO stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

