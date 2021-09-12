Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00.

TWTR opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

