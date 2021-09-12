Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00.
TWTR opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
