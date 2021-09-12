Insider Buying: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

