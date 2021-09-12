Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,600 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

NASDAQ CD opened at $11.71 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.