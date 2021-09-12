US Bancorp DE Buys 357 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heska were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $268.34 on Friday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

