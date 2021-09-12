Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quotient worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quotient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 583,983 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Quotient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

