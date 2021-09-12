32,022 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $506.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

