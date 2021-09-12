Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of API stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

