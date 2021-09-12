PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.