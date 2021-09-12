PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 11,768 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 169.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

