PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 47.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

