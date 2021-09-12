PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NXP opened at $16.75 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

