Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

POR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.