Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkillSoft.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKIL. Oppenheimer began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

